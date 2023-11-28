Schools in Hyderabad to remain closed on November 29, 30

Hyderabad: All schools and other educational institutions in Hyderabad will remain closed on November 29 and 30 in view of the Telangana Assembly elections. It was announced by the Collector of Hyderabad.

*In view of the Telangana Assembly Elections 2023, all educational institutions in Hyderabad district will remain closed on 29th and 30th Nov 2023.*



*Regular activities resume on 1 Dec 2023.*@TelanganaCS @CEO_Telangana — Collector Hyderabad (@Collector_HYD) November 28, 2023

Earlier, the government announced November 30 as a public holiday for all Telangana employees and workers due to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Parents receive notices from schools in Hyderabad

Parents have also received notices from schools in Hyderabad explaining that the Telangana Assembly elections are the reason for the decision to remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

One school’s notice reads, “All students are hereby informed that November 29th and 30th, 2023, are declared as holidays on account of the Assembly elections 2023.”

Meanwhile, the state is preparing for the polling scheduled for November 30, with the counting of votes set for Sunday.

Seven days of holidays in December

Looking ahead to December, schools in Telangana are scheduled to be closed for at least seven days. This includes holidays for Christmas and Boxing Day on December 25 and 26, respectively, as well as the five Sundays in the month.

While the government has declared one holiday for Christmas, missionary schools in Hyderabad and other districts in Telangana will enjoy a vacation spanning five days from December 22 to 26.

Earlier this month, schools declared two holidays, one for Diwali and another for Guru Nanak Jayanti.