Rainy day ahead: IMD forecasts rainfall in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad: Hyderabad residents need to prepare for a rainy day ahead as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted rainfall in the city today.

The city will also experience a partly cloudy sky along with hazy weather during the morning hours until December 1.

Drizzle is expected today

According to the weather department, Hyderabad is likely to witness light rainfall or drizzle today and tomorrow.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) predicts that the minimum and maximum temperatures in Hyderabad will be in the range of 19-21 and 29-31 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rainfall is also expected at isolated places in the eastern districts of Telangana.

Rainfall in the city has been large deficient since the beginning of the North East Monsoon on October 1.

Against the normal rainfall of 135.2 mm since October 1, the city has received only 19.9 mm, which is a deviation of 85 percent. The highest deviations are experienced in Tirumalgiri and Maredpally, which are 94 and 92 percent, respectively.

It remains to be seen whether, in the upcoming days, rainfall will compensate for the large deficient downpour in Hyderabad.