Mandi to Kunafa: Glimpse of Sana Khan’s Iftar in Mecca

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan is an avid Instagram user and enjoys a huge fan following of 4.7M. She keeps treating her fans and followers with glimpses from her daily routine. From travelling to exotic locations with husband Mufti Anas to general Islamic thoughts, she shares a lot of stuff on her social media.

The former Bigg Boss contestant is currently in Saudi Arabia for her Umrah. She has been several inside glimpses of her religious trip including her luxurious stay, food and much more. What grabbed our attention is her lip-smacking and delicious Iftar spread.

Sana Khan gave us a glimpse of the Iftar feast she attended. She gave us a sneak-peek of her buffet that had fresh exotic fruits, salads, kebab, biryani, dal gosht, meat curry, seafood mandi, kunafa, sweets and more. In the video that she shared on Instagram, Sana can be heard saying “one of best kunafa I have had”.

In another video, she expressed her love for Mandi — a traditional Arabic dish.

