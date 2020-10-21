History-sheeter stabbed to death

According to police, some unknown assailants attacked him

MansoorPublished: 21st October 2020 5:52 pm IST
Odisha: Minor beaten to death by friend's mom over Rs 500

Mangaluru: History-sheeter Surendra Bantwal, who had acted in a few Tulu movies, was stabbed to death in his apartment at Bantwal town in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, some unknown assailants attacked him. The reason behind the killing is not known. Police have registered a case of murder.

Bantwal was into money lending business also, police sources said.

About two-and-half-years ago, Bantwal was arrested after a video clip showing him holding a sword and threatening a few political activists in Bantwal, had gone viral.

Source: PTI

READ:  ED summons gangster Vikas Dubey's wife in money laundering case
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 21st October 2020 5:52 pm IST
Back to top button