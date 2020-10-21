History-sheeter stabbed to death

Mangaluru: History-sheeter Surendra Bantwal, who had acted in a few Tulu movies, was stabbed to death in his apartment at Bantwal town in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, police said.

According to police, some unknown assailants attacked him. The reason behind the killing is not known. Police have registered a case of murder.

Bantwal was into money lending business also, police sources said.

About two-and-half-years ago, Bantwal was arrested after a video clip showing him holding a sword and threatening a few political activists in Bantwal, had gone viral.

