Mangaluru bus conductor held for flashing college students

Mangaluru: A private bus conductor has been arrested by Mangaluru South Police for allegedly exposing himself and sexually harassing a group of college students aboard a moving bus on the Mangaluru-Vittal route.

The accused, identified as Irfan (32), is a native of Kalleri in Uppinangady and was working as a conductor on a private bus operating between Mangaluru and Vittal.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on the evening of July 9 at around 5 pm while the bus was in transit. Police said Irfan allegedly targeted a group of college students, behaved obscenely in front of them, exposed his private parts and made sexually explicit gestures.

The complainants further alleged that the conductor called the students to the rear portion of the bus and subjected them to sexual harassment, leaving them frightened and traumatised.

After reaching their destination, the students reported the incident to the police. Acting on the complaint, Mangaluru South Police registered a case, conducted an investigation and arrested the accused.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of additional victims coming forward and are examining all aspects of the case. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is in progress.