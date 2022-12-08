Mangaluru: Engineering college suspends students for mocking burqa

Four students were suspended by the St Joseph Engineering College, Mangalore, here on Thursday after they reportedly mocked the burkha, the Islamic attire worn by women.

A video started doing rounds of social media Twitter where four students dressed up in burkhas can be seen dancing to a Bollywood item song. There are cheers in the background.

The college has now issued a statement condemning the act and stating that the dance was not a part of the event.

“It was not part of the approved program and the students involved have been suspended pending an enquiry. The college does not support or condone any activities that could harm the harmony between communities and everyone,” the college tweeted from its official Twitter account.