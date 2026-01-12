Mangaluru: Man assaulted on suspicion of being Bangladeshi migrant

Mangaluru: A case has been registered against four men for allegedly assaulting a migrant labourer from Jharkhand, suspecting him of being a Bangladeshi national illegally staying here, police said on Monday, January 12.

The incident took place at Kulur on the outskirts of the city on Sunday.

According to police, the victim has been working in Mangaluru as a migrant labourer for the past 10–15 years, staying in the city for four to six months every year for work.

The accused allegedly confronted the victim, questioned his nationality, and demanded that he produce identity documents. Despite the victim repeatedly asserting that he was an Indian citizen, the men allegedly continued to harass him and made objectionable remarks.

When the victim refused to comply further, he was allegedly assaulted with tools belonging to him, resulting in a serious head injury and heavy bleeding. A local woman intervened and helped rescue him, police said.

Officials said the victim did not immediately approach the police due to fear, being a migrant worker, and returned home without lodging a complaint. The matter later came to the attention of the police after local leaders raised concerns and sought action.

Following verification, authorities confirmed that the victim is an Indian citizen who had come to Mangaluru for employment.

Based on the findings, police have booked the accused under Sections 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 109 (Attempt to Murder), and several other sections of BNS including 352, (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 353(statements inciting public mischief), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) r/w 3(5), according to Sudhir Kumar Reddy Commissioner of Police Mangaluru city.

The accused have been identified as residents of Kulur.

Police said instructions have been issued to arrest the accused immediately and further investigation is underway.