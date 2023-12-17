Mangaluru: Passenger from Dubai held for smuggling gold worth Rs 17.73L

A subsequent thorough examination revealed a concealed yellow-collared paste material within the layers of the trousers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 17th December 2023 11:12 am IST
Mangaluru: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 286 gm of gold worth Rs 17.73 lakh from a passenger who arrived here from Dubai.

The passenger arrived here on December 14 by IndiGo flight 6E1163. He was detained based on advance passenger information system (APIS) data and profiling conducted by the officials, a Customs release said here on Sunday.

Upon closer inspection and scanning of the passenger’s trousers, a dark image raised suspicions. A subsequent thorough examination revealed a concealed yellow-collared paste material within the layers of the trousers.

