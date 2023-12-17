UAE to host 2024 Judo World Championships

The UAE has been a key partner and supporter of the International Judo Federation since 2009.

Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 17th December 2023 11:02 am IST
UAE to host 2024 Judo World Championships
Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The International Judo Federation (IJF) has approved the UAE’s bid to host and organise the 2024 Judo World Championships, the federation’s flagship event.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Mohammed bin Thaaloob Al Derie, President of the UAE Judo Federation (UAEJF), confirmed the decision after being informed by IJF President Marius Vizer.

Also Read
Sharjah shopping promotions kicks off 2023 edition

Al Derie said that the global event will be the last pitstop in the qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, which will see the participation of the world’s top athletes.

MS Education Academy

“We are confident that we will see the highest level of competitions, with record participation from the world’s elite judokas.”

The UAE has been a key partner and supporter of the International Judo Federation since 2009.

Tags
Photo of Asian News International Asian News International Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 17th December 2023 11:02 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button