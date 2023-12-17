Sharjah shopping promotions kicks off 2023 edition

Sharjah: The Sharjah shopping promotions 2023 kicked off on Friday with an opening event that delighted audiences, bringing smiles to the faces of all.

Organised by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Sharjah Shopping Promotions is a leading promotional and entertainment event featuring countless programmes and shopping deals throughout the various regions and cities of Sharjah.

Over the course of 37 days – through January 20, 2024 – a wide range of activities will accompany the shopping opportunities, including special events and contests for the whole family to enjoy.

Along with the shopping deals come valuable prizes and gifts offered by several of Sharjah’s commercial centres. Thousands of shops have registered with the Sharjah Chamber to participate by launching promotions on a vast array of products and international brands.

The first day featured discounts, sweepstakes, and heritage and folklore activities alongside the opening event, which was launched simultaneously at City Centre Al Zahia and Sahara Centre, to thrill Sharjah shoppers with extra offers and an unforgettable shopping experience.

Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the SCCI, noted that Sharjah Shopping Promotions is one of the foremost economic and commercial events in the Emirate.

The Sharjah Chamber, he said, is keen to continue organising it with the aim of expanding the growth potential of Sharjah’s retail and festival sectors, enhancing recreational offerings for the Emirate’s residents and visitors, supporting the hotels and tourism sector, and bolstering economic activity to serve the business community.

Abdulaziz Mohammed Shattaf, Assistant Director-General of the Communication and Business Sector at the Chamber, said, “Efforts to organise Sharjah Shopping Promotions 2023 have focused on integrating elements into the programme of events that attract visitors and draw in more shoppers from within and outside Sharjah. This has involved increasing the number of shops and brands participating in the promotional offers, diversifying entertainment and art programmes, and expanding them to feature Sharjah’s most prominent tourist attractions.”