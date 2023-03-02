Mangoes reach early in Hyderabad, but cost a bomb

Hyderabad: Mangoes have started arriving in the markets in Hyderabad city with increased prices. Every year in the first or second week of March, raw mangoes used to appear in the markets of the state capital, but this time they have arrived early.

Last year, there was a significant decline in mango production in Telangana, due to which mangoes were not visible in the markets till the end of April. Usually, raw mangoes are brought from different parts of Telangana in the city markets, but at present raw mangoes have been brought to Hyderabad from Bengaluru and other places in the neighbouring state of Karnataka, resulting in an increase in prices.

The price of a raw mango is being seen at Rs 20 to Rs.30, but traders expect its price to come down in the next 10 to 15 days. These traders said that raw mangoes from different parts of Telangana have not yet arrived in the markets of Hyderabad. Within a month, raw mangoes from Telangana will arrive in the markets, he added.

Pink raw mangoes are being seen in the markets and three more varieties of mangoes are expected to arrive next month. Agricultural officials said that last year, the price of mango had seen an increase due to low production, but this time the price will decrease as a result of the increase in production.