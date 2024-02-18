Manhole lids stolen in Hyderabad, investigation underway

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) staff promptly reported the incident to the Saifabad police

Photo of Tamreen Sultana Tamreen Sultana|   Updated: 18th February 2024 5:32 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Three manhole, weighing 30 kg each, have been stolen in front of the statue of immortal heroes in Gunn Park.

Upon finding the open manholes, GHMC officials promptly informed the police. When alerted, Saifabad police rushed to the spot to gather all relevant information. A case has been registered into the incident and the investigation is currently underway.

The incident has sparked concerns among locals, particularly, because the area where the theft occurred is usually bustling with activity. The police have assured the public that they are actively looking into the matter.

In the meantime, security personnel have taken temporary measures by placing flags to prevent any accidents or injuries caused by open manholes.

