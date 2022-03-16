Manikonda Jagir Case: MRPFT to organize meeting on judgment

Hyderabad: The Minority Rights Protection Forum of Telangana (MRPFT) is going to organize a grand meeting of all political parties on the judgment on the Manikonda Jagir Case.

It will be organized at Medina Education Center Nampally from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 17, 2022.

Calling the judgment of the Supreme Court on the Hazrat Hussain Shah Wali Manikonda Jagir Case a shock, the forum requested all political parties and intellectuals of Telangana to pressure the TRS government to allot at least 400 acres from the land for Wakf Board so that minorities may get something upon having lost this huge land of 1654 acres.

It may be mentioned that the High Court Judgement in the case had come in favor of the Wakf Board. However, subsequently, the government approached the Supreme Court on the matter and the judgment of the apex came in favor of the government.

Facts of the case: