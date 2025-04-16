Manipur: 11 outfit cadres held, recover arms and ammunition

Imphal: Security forces arrested 11 cadres of three proscribed outfits from Thoubal, Tengnoupal and Imphal East and Imphal West districts of restive Manipur, police said on Wednesday.

These people, most of whom were picked up on Tuesday, were allegedly involved in extortion.

Four cadres of the KCP (Apunba City Meitei) were arrested from Salungpham Mamang Leikai in Thoubal District.

A .32 pistol with magazine and three live rounds, and three hand grenades were recovered from their possession, police said.

Also Read Kuki-Zo Community Blocks Meitei Pilgrims in Manipur

The police picked up three members of the Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) from Waithou Chiru in Imphal East district.

An active member of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) was arrested from Lamphel area in Imphal West District.

Central forces also arrested three cadres of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K) from the vicinity of Border Pillar 81 near Moreh town in Tengnoupal district on Monday.

Over 260 people lost their lives and thousands were rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and neighbouring hills-based Kuki communities in May 2023.

The clashes began after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised in the hill districts to protest against an order of the Manipur High Court on the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

President’s rule in Manipur was imposed on February 13 this year after the then chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.