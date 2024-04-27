Manipur: 2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Bishnupur

Published: 27th April 2024 8:19 am IST
Representative Image

Imphal: Two CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured as militants allegedly attacked a camp of security forces in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang police station area, they said.

“The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targetting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF’s 128 battalion,” a senior police officer said.

The deceased were identified as CRPF sub-inspector N Sarkar and head constable Arup Saini, he said.

The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

A massive search was underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

