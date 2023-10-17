Manipur blast: NIA arrests one from Assam

According to police, based on intelligence input, NIA and Assam Police conducted a joint operation in Silchar to nab the accused Noor Hussain.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2023 1:20 pm IST
Gangster-terrorist nexus case: NIA raids 100 places in six states
NIA officers

Silchar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in a joint operation with the Assam Police, has arrested an individual from Cachar for his alleged involvement in Manipur bomb blast, officials said on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The individual, identified as Md. Noor Hussain, was taken into custody on Monday from Silchar in the Cachar district.

An official release of the NIA mentioned that an investigation revealed the involvement of Noor Hussain in the bomb blast that took place on June 21, in an IED-laden Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located along Tiddim in Bishnupur district in Manipur.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
CBI files charge sheet in case related to parading of tribal women naked in Manipur

Three persons were injured and the bridge, along with nearby houses, got damaged as a result of the blast, the statement added.

According to police, based on intelligence input, NIA and Assam Police conducted a joint operation in Silchar to nab the accused Noor Hussain.

Noor Hussain’s family hails from the Banskandi area in the Cachar district. But several years ago, his father moved to Kokta in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

Hussain was born and brought up there. The sources said that the NIA team was looking for him when he came to his uncle Nurul Haque’s house in Banskandi a few days ago.

The accused escaped during a search at Nurul Haque’s house on Saturday night and took refuge in the house of Rashida Begum Chowdhury in the Badripar area in the district.

Later, he was arrested from there.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th October 2023 1:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button