Manipur: FIR filed against members of NFIW fact-finding team

Imphal Police have registered an FIR against members of the National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) fact-finding team on charges of hurting the sentiments of the Meira Paibis in Manipur.

Those booked include Annie Raja, general secretary, Nisha Siddhu, national secretary, and Deeksha Duivedi, an advocate. The allegations against them include disregarding the women Meira Paibis of Manipur and referring to their protest against the resignation of the Chief Minister as a ‘stage-managed drama’.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by L Liben Singh, son of late Sanoujam Pholo Singh of Heingang Makha Leikai, at the Imphal Police Station.

They were booked under sections 121A, 124, 153, 153A, 153B, 499, 504, and 505(2)/34 of the IPC.

‘Conspiracy to overthrow government’

Additionally, they are accused of describing the May 3 riots in the state as ‘state-sponsored riot’ and ‘state-sponsored violence.’

The complainant claims that the Chief Minister of Manipur had intended to resign due to the violence in the state but faced opposition from Meira Paibis, who demanded that he remain in office during this critical time.

The FIR states that labelling the May 3 riots in Manipur as ‘state-sponsored riot’ is a conspiracy to overthrow the democratically elected government.

As per a report published in Nagaland Post, the accused persons stated in a press meet, “We have also met the affected people of both the communities and came to the conclusion that it is state-sponsored violence which we witnessed in Manipur.”

40K paramilitary personnel deployed

Over 100 people have lost their lives, and more than 3,000 have been injured since the outbreak of ethnic violence on May 3, where a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

To restore normalcy and take control of the situation, approximately 40,000 central security personnel have been deployed in the state.