Manipur: Mob clashes with security forces amid protests against new DyCM

Churachandpur: A mob clashed with security forces in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district of Manipur on Thursday evening, February 5, amid protests over an MLA from the community, Nemcha Kipgen, joining the BJP-led government as deputy chief minister.

The protesters gathered near Tuibong Bazaar and torched a heap of discarded materials, including tyres, while raising slogans against Kipgen, officials said.

The situation escalated when security forces attempted to disperse the crowd. The mob, which outnumbered the personnel deployed, pelted stones, prompting a baton charge. Two people sustained minor injuries in the incident, they said.

“The situation remains tense, and additional forces have been rushed to bring it under control,” a senior officer said.

Tensions have been simmering in the district since Wednesday evening after Kipgen, who hails from Kangpokpi, took oath as deputy chief minister.

Kuki-Zo group declares social boycott

A day after three Kuki-Zo MLAs joined the government of Manipur, an organisation on Thursday declared “social boycott” of them for allegedly betraying the community and aligning with the Meiteis.

Several groups also called for a “total shutdown” in the Kuki-majority Churachandpur district on Friday.

Manipur witnessed the outbreak of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, leading to the imposition of President’s Rule in February last year. Since then, at least 260 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence, while thousands were rendered homeless.

Amid a demand by the Kuki-Zo leaders for a separate administrative unit for the community, BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday was sworn in as the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, nearly a year after the resignation of N Biren Singh as the CM.

Nemcha Kipgen, a BJP MLA who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People’s Front legislator L Dikho, took oath as deputy chief ministers of Manipur.

There are 10 Kuki-Zo legislators in the Assembly, and seven of them are from the BJP.

Hmar tribe MLA N Sanate was part of a BJP-led NDA team that met Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Imphal to stake claim for government formation in the state. Another Kuki Zo MLA, L M Khaute, was also part of the team.

Hmar people are part of the Kuki-Zo community.

In a statement on Thursday, the Kuki Zo Council (KZC) “strongly and unequivocally condemns the participation of certain Kuki-Zo MLAs in the formation of the Manipur government, which constitutes a gross violation of the Lungthu Resolution dated 13 January 2026”.

According to the resolution, the Kuki-Zo community members will take part in government formation only if there is a written assurance from the central and state authorities that there will be a separate administration in the form of a Union Territory with a legislature.

It said that by joining the government, these Kuki MLAs have effectively aligned themselves with Meiteis, betraying their own people.

“The KZC condemns all Kuki-Zo MLAs who have participated in the formation of the Manipur government, and declares a social boycott against them in all Kuki-Zo areas,” the statement read.

This boycott shall remain in force until they realign themselves with the collective position of the Kuki-Zo people, it said.

Meanwhile, the Hmar Inpui, an apex body of the Hmar tribe, claimed it has received credible inputs that certain radical elements may attempt to incite violence, targeting private properties and residences of elected representatives.

In a statement, it said the outfit will view any attempt to vandalise or target properties of their MLAs as “an act of aggression” on the community, and cautioned that if any such unlawful act occurs, it will not remain a silent spectator.