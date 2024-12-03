Manipur: Mobile internet suspended for 2 more days as precautionary measures

Imphal: The authorities in Manipur have ordered the suspension of mobile internet service for two more days in nine districts in the wake of ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

According to a Home Department official, the mobile internet and data services were suspended till 5.15 p.m. on December 5 as precautionary measures.

Except for a person missing on November 25 from Kangpokpi district, no major incident was reported from any of the nine districts since November 18, the suspension of mobile internet and data services has been extended for two more days to prevent any untoward incident, the official said.

Also Read Internet ban extended till Dec 3 in 9 Manipur districts

Commissioner, Home, N. Ashok Kumar, in his order, said: “In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state, on the apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation. As a preventive measure, the state government has imposed a temporary suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services.”

The nine districts, where the mobile internet and data services were suspended, included Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam, and Pherzawl.

Following the widespread incidents of violence and attacks on the houses and bungalows of ministers, MLAs and political leaders by mobs from November 16 in valley districts, including Imphal East and Imphal West, following the recovery of bodies of missing three children and three women in Jiribam district on November 15 and 16, Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi ordered the suspension of mobile internet and data services in these districts for two days.

Since then the suspension of mobile internet and data services was extended periodically for the past 18 days.

However, after two weeks of closure, regular classes in all educational institutions, including schools and universities in six districts, resumed on November 29.

Curfew restrictions also eased in violence-affected six districts — Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kakching and Jiribam.

However, as per the District Magistrate’s orders, any gathering or rally still needs prior approval from the competent authorities.