Manipur police, Army engage in heated argument over road block

A heated argument took place between the Manipur police and the Army’s 9th Assam rifles on Saturday, August 5, after the latter blocked a road in Bishnupur, a Meitei dominated district, local media reported.

The road was blocked after suspected Kuki militants killed three from the Meitei community and injured a police officer in the area. The victims include a father-son duo. Reports said that militants stormed their house at 3 am and dragged them out. They were shot point blank. Bishnupur is adjacent to Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.

#ManipurViralVideo: Heated altercation erupts again between #ManipurPolice and #AssamRifles in Manipur. Manipur police on live video accuses AR of colluding with the #Kuki #militants.

The incident occurred after few casper bullet proof vehicles of the 9th Assam Rifles blocked… pic.twitter.com/F66oQHmiPF — Ukhrul Times (@ukhrultimes) August 5, 2023

Following the argument over the road block, the state police accused the Army of colluding with Kuki militants.

The Army had stationed armoured vehicles on the Kwakta-Gothol road in Bishnupur district after fresh violence broke out in the area.

Earlier in June, a similar altercation occurred between the police and Army’s 37 Assam Rifles over a similar road block in Imphal.