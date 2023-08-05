Manipur police, Army engage in heated argument over road block

A heated argument took place between the Manipur police and the Army’s 9th Assam rifles on Saturday, August 5, after the latter blocked a road in Bishnupur, a Meitei dominated district, local media reported.
The road was blocked after suspected Kuki militants killed three from the Meitei community and injured a police officer in the area. The victims include a father-son duo. Reports said that militants stormed their house at 3 am and dragged them out. They were shot point blank. Bishnupur is adjacent to Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.
Following the argument over the road block, the state police accused the Army of colluding with Kuki militants.
The Army had stationed armoured vehicles on the Kwakta-Gothol road in Bishnupur district after fresh violence broke out in the area.
Earlier in June, a similar altercation occurred between the police and Army’s 37 Assam Rifles over a similar road block in Imphal.