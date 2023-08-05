Manipur police, Army engage in heated argument over road block

Army had blocked a road after suspected Kuki militants killed three from the Meitei community. Manipur police have accused the Army of colluding with Kuki militants. 

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 5th August 2023 7:47 pm IST
Police and Army personnel engage in heated argument over a road block in Manipur on Saturday

BookMyMBBS

A heated argument took place between the Manipur police and the Army’s 9th Assam rifles on Saturday, August 5, after the latter blocked a road in Bishnupur, a Meitei dominated district, local media reported.

The road was blocked after suspected Kuki militants killed three from the Meitei community and injured a police officer in the area. The victims include a father-son duo. Reports said that militants stormed their house at 3 am and dragged them out. They were shot point blank. Bishnupur is adjacent to Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district.

MS Education Academy

Following the argument over the road block, the state police accused the Army of colluding with Kuki militants. 

The Army had stationed armoured vehicles on the Kwakta-Gothol road in Bishnupur district after fresh violence broke out in the area.

Earlier in June, a similar altercation occurred between the police and Army’s 37 Assam Rifles over a similar road block in Imphal.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 5th August 2023 7:47 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button