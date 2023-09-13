Manipur: Police officer killed, 2 injured by armed attackers

According to police, the SI, after his duty, was talking with the VDVs at the Chingphei village when the unidentified attackers opened fire on them.

Published: 13th September 2023 7:16 pm IST
Over 30 protestors, including women, were injured in a clash with the security forces, who also fired several rounds of teargas shells to disperse march
Violence in Manipur. (Representative Image).

Imphal: A police sub-inspector was killed and two Village Defence Volunteers (VDV) injured by unidentified armed attackers at Chingphei in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The police sub-inspector, identified as Onkhomang, was shot in the head and succumbed to his injuries at the Churachandpur district hospital while two VDVs sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

According to police, the SI, after his duty, was talking with the VDVs at the Chingphei village when the unidentified attackers opened fire on them.

Senior police officials along with reinforcement have rushed to the area and launched a combing operation to nab the assailants.


Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
