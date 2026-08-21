Manipur: Public transport services resume on NH-2 after 3 years

The passengers departed Imphal in two buses and five tempo travellers, marking a significant step towards restoring normal life and strengthening connectivity in the state.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Public transport bus on NH-2 in Manipur after 3 years, with people gathered around.
Manipur: Public transport services resume on NH-2 after 3 years (Image: X)

Imphal: Public transport services along National Highway 2 in Manipur resumed on Friday, August 21, after a gap of three years, with 125 passengers travelling from Imphal towards Dimapur and Guwahati, an official statement said.

The passengers departed Imphal in two buses and five tempo travellers, marking a significant step towards restoring normal life and strengthening connectivity in the state, it said.

One of the passengers, Kiyam Kumarjit Singh from Thoubal district, expressed gratitude to the state government for the initiative and hoped the resumption of the service would usher in “love, peace and harmony” among all communities.

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“Let us all forgive and forget the past,” he said.

Another passenger, Nivedita from Khundrakpam village in Imphal East district, prayed that the journey would bring peace to the state.

The vehicles passed through Kuki-majority Kangpokpi and Naga-dominated Senapati districts without any incident and were en route to Guwahati in Assam via Nagaland, the statement said.

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On August 8, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh announced the reopening of national highways for free movement of people from all communities, and said the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus service would resume soon.

Movement along the national highways had been severely affected following the outbreak of ethnic clashes in the state in 2023, with people from different communities refraining from travelling through areas dominated by other groups due to safety concerns and blockades.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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