Manipur schools to reopen on Friday after staying shut for nine days

Imphal: After a 9-day closure, Manipur schools would reopen on Friday, officials said on Thursday.

Manipur School Education Department Director L. Nanda Kumar Singh, in an order, said that in consultation with the Home Department, it was decided to reopen all government, government-aided and private schools from Friday.

In view of the students’ agitations, the state government had shut all schools in the state on September 27 till October 5 besides re-imposing the ban on mobile internet services till October 6.

On September 26 and 27, there were massive students’ agitations in Imphal against the killing of 17-year-old girl student Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit on July 6.

The photographs of the two slain students were circulated on different social media platforms on September 25 triggering the intense agitations in which at least 100 students, including girls, were injured after they clashed with the security forces, who prevented them from marching towards the Chief Minister’s bungalow.