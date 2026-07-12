Manipur tension escalates; houses torched, two arrested

Imphal: Fresh tension gripped Manipur’s Imphal West district after miscreants allegedly torched several houses belonging to members of the Meitei community in the Kanto Sabal area, pushing the already volatile region to the brink of another major confrontation.

Two suspected accused were arrested for their involvement in arson and mob violence, officials said on Saturday, July 11.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh strongly condemned the incident.

The Chief Minister’s Office in a post on its official X account said: “Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh today condemned the arson incident at Kanto Sabal village in Imphal West district and said that two accused individuals, including Kammang Lhouvum, Chief of Hengjang Village and Chairman of Leimakhong Area Protection Committee, have been arrested for involvement in arson and mob violence.”

I strongly condemn the arson incident at Kanto Sabal village, Imphal West. Swift action has been taken, with two accused arrested for their alleged involvement in the arson and mob violence.



State Police and CAPF have been deployed, and all security forces have been directed to… — Khemchand Yumnam (@YKhemchandSingh) July 11, 2026

Chief Minister Singh said that the state government has taken swift action to control the mob, is closely monitoring the situation, and has deployed state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in the area to contain it.

All security forces stationed there have been instructed to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future, the Chief Minister added.

He also said that the state government is very concerned on the way such an incident erupted after a long period of peace in the state and considers it an attempt to derail the ongoing peace efforts.

This incident underscores the presence of certain elements who, driven by vested interests, are actively working against the peace efforts, he added.

A senior police official said that following the arson, a mob of nearly 600 men and women attempted to advance towards Kanto Sabal areas.

The security forces intervened promptly and prevented the mob from moving forward, thereby averting a potential communal clash, the official added.

He said that an attempt by miscreants to set fire to more abandoned houses was also swiftly contained, ensuring that there was no loss of life.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident, and further investigation is underway.

Security forces remained on standby in the area and continued intensive deployment to maintain peace, law and order.

The arson triggered panic across the locality, with hundreds of people belonging to the Meitei and Naga communities converging near Kanto Sabal in an attempt to extinguish the blaze.

A massive deployment of Central security forces prevented the gathering from advancing towards the affected area, while tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd and prevent the situation from spiralling out of control.

Local residents alleged that the security forces failed to protect the houses from the attack by suspected Kuki miscreants, claiming that the houses were set ablaze despite the presence of security personnel.

According to local people, a large number of individuals from the adjoining mountainous Kangpokpi district descended on parts of the Kanto Sabal area in Imphal West district and torched several houses belonging to members of the Meitei community.

The houses had remained abandoned since ethnic violence erupted in Manipur in May 2023.

The locality is situated on the fringe of the Imphal Valley, adjoining the Kuki-majority Kangpokpi district, making it a sensitive area from the security perspective.

On noticing the houses engulfed in flames, a large number of people from nearby localities rushed towards Kanto Sabal in an attempt to reach the affected area. However, they were stopped by the security forces, leading to a confrontation between the locals and the security personnel.

The situation remained tense but under control, with security personnel maintaining a strong vigil in the area to prevent any further escalation of violence.