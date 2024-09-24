Manipur tribal bodies ask people not to travel outside Kuki-Zo areas from Sep 26 to 29

Imphal: Anticipating an attack on Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur, various tribal organisations, including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), have asked people not to travel outside Kuki-Zo dominated areas between September 26 and 29.

After an emergency meeting, the ITLF has announced closure of borders (between Kuki-Zo community and Meitei inhabited areas) during September 26 to 29, closure of schools, institutions and offices from September 27 to 29 and complete shutdown on September 28 in the areas inhabited by tribals belonging to Kuki-Zo community.

Directing all village volunteers and citizens to be on high alert during these days, the ITLF, an apex body of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community tribals, said that medical teams and ambulances (private and government) to be on standby between September 26-29.

“Additionally, we ask that all district security personnel, be it state or Central, remain extremely vigilant in order to thwart any external attacks,” an ITLF statement said.

The tribal body in their statement claimed that the Manipur government had accumulated highly advanced MMG MK 2A1 weapons earlier this month.

“Recently, Advisor to the Manipur government Kuldiep Singh made hints about an impending “attack” on September 28,” the statement added.

Accusing rival community armed groups, the ITLF said that there are indications that an attack plan is being intended towards the Kuki-Zo community.

“Previously, an assault on Kuki-Zo occurred shortly after the Manipur government announced the presence of 200 Kuki militants in Jiribam. The 900 armed men from Myanmar who are supposedly moving must be a ruse for attacking the Kuki-Zo community,” the statement added.

Another prominent tribal body, Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, issued an urgent advisory to all Kuki citizens, calling for heightened vigilance and caution on September 28.

“There is credible intelligence suggesting that the radicalised militant groups backed by rival communities may be planning to carry out a violent attack against our people. This potential threat stems from baseless and inflammatory lies being spread by rival community falsely claiming that 900 Kuki militants have reached Manipur and are preparing to launch an assault,” the organisation said in a statement.

On September 20, quoting social media reports, Kuldiep Singh had said that around 900 well-trained Kuki militants infiltrated from Myanmar to Manipur.

Singh added that the police is treating this alarming development with utmost seriousness, implementing necessary precautionary measures to counter potential threats.

“Assam Rifles and Central Armed Police Force, including Border Security Force, have been placed on high alert in districts bordering Myanmar, such as Kamjong, Tengnoupal, Pherzawl, Churachandpur. Unless and until the intelligence input is proved wrong of the infiltration of Kuki militants in Manipur, we have to maintain high alert,” said Singh, a former CRPF Director General.