Manipur: Tribal woman raped, burnt alive by suspected Meitei militants

A 38-year-old woman identified as Zosangkim from a tribal Hmar community was allegedly raped and burnt alive by armed militant groups in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Thursday night, November 7.

According to reports of The Indigenous Tribal Advocacy Committee (ITAC), Zairawn village, predominantly inhabited by the Hmar community was attacked by suspected Arambai Tenggoll, an extremistic wing of the Meitei organisation. The armed intruders reportedly opened fire at civilians, causing panic among the village who fled into the nearby jungles.

The victim, Zosangkim, mother of three, was shot in the leg due to which she could not escape. Her husband later reported that she was raped and then burnt inside their house.

Homes torched

Non-governmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the area have condemned the violence and have urged governments to intervene and protect the vulnerable communities living in the region. ITAC has described this act as genocide against the tribal people of Manipur as part of ethnic cleansing.

“There was a gunfight, and the village was attacked last night. Around ten houses were burnt. The villagers informed us about the death of a Hmar community woman. They have taken the body. Our forensic teams are on the spot. There is no violence at the moment,” senior government officer from Jiribam as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Complaint registered

A case has been registered based on the complaint made by the victim’s husband. Due to inadequate forensic facilities in Jiribam, her remains are referred to Silchar in Assam for autopsy examination.

This incident underscores the fragile peace in the war-torn Manipur which has been plagued by ethnic strife since May 2023 and the ensuing bloodbath has claimed the lives of over 200 people widespread displacement.