Manipur violence: Over 3200 civil society members write to Prez

The National Alliance of People’s Movements (NAPM) on Sunday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, seeking her intervention in the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

Just days after a video of two Kuki-Zo tribal women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced online, the NAPM also called “for comprehensive and time-bound judicial inquiry” into the incidents in the state.

The letter had over 3,256 signatories, including environmental activist Medha Patkar, poet Meena Kandasamy and activist and former bureaucrat Harsh Mander.

It also decried the clamping down of internet services in Manipur, after violence started spreading in the state. “Instead of clamping down on internet services, the Govt. must clamp down on the perpetrators of crimes,” the letter read.

NAPM also remarked that Home minister Amit Shah and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh should step down from their positions, owning moral and legal responsibility for the happenings in the state.

The government should refrain from pursuing intimidatory tactics of stopping or filing FIRs against civil society missions trying to visit the state, the letter added.

Accusing the Central government of using Manipur as a cover to make amendments to forest laws without making much noise, the letter also urged the President to not assent to the amendments.