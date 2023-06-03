Manish Sisodia meets ailing wife

New Delhi: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested for alleged corruption in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise policy scam, on Saturday met his ailing wife at their residence.

The Delhi High Court had, on Friday, allowed him to meet his wife.

As per the High Court order, Sisodia can meet his wife from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. but cannot meet the media or anyone outside his family.

VIDEO | Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia reaches Delhi minister Atishi's official residence to meet his ailing wife. Atishi was allotted Sisodia's official residence after he resigned as minister following his arrest in connection with the Delhi liquor scam case in February… pic.twitter.com/0dv5DvziT2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2023

Furthermore, the court has also instructed him to stay away from cell phones and the internet.

Sisodia had moved the interim bail plea through his counsel in both the CBI and ED cases, citing his wife’s medical condition as grounds for bail.

The probe agencies have filed charge sheets against the AAP leader in Delhi Excise policy scam.

Earlier, the court had dismissed his bail plea.