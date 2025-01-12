Manisha Koirala on SRK’s tip that changed her life in Mumbai

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and actress Manisha Koirala share a long-lasting friendship that began before they became famous. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Manisha shared fond memories of their early days in Mumbai.

Manisha recalled spending time at Shah Rukh’s modest Mount Mary apartment, where friends would sit on mats and chat for hours. “We were all young and just starting out. Shah Rukh was always warm and supportive,” she said.

Shah Rukh gave Manisha advice that stayed with her: to buy a house in Mumbai. “He told me, ‘We both came from outside Bombay. To truly feel like we belong, we need to have our own place. It will make you feel at home,’” she shared. Manisha credited this suggestion with helping her settle in the city.

Latest:Manisha Koirala: Shah Rukh Khan has been my friend since my early days & I had come two years ago,but we bonded very well,SRK was the one who advised me to buy a house in Bombay,he said, you know,We both come from outside Bombay, we must have a place to connect with Bombay pic.twitter.com/mh0XRfskxM — Aamir Khan (@AAMIRSRKs45) January 11, 2025

While Manisha followed his advice, Shah Rukh’s journey led him to the iconic Mannat, his luxurious sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai. Inspired by his Delhi roots, Shah Rukh wanted a home that reflected his dreams. Today, Mannat is a famous landmark and symbol of his success. Reports suggest that the Khans are planning to add two more floors to the house, further enhancing its grandeur.

On the work front, Manisha was recently seen in Heeramandi, a Netflix series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, while Shah Rukh is gearing up for his next big film, King, an action-thriller directed by Siddharth Anand.