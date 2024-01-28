Manisha Rani suffering from serious health issue? See hospital pic

Mumbai: Social media influencer and former Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11 contestant Manisha Rani has been hospitalized due to food poisoning. Fans are worried about her condition after images taken from her hospital bed went viral on social media.

One message read: “We see how hard you are working – rehearsing for up to 15 hours a day – but your strength is gone. We know you will shine soon though because you always do! Get better soon my strong girl Manisha.”

Manisha shared news of her recovery with fans in a video posted online on Sunday. She said: “Abhi hum theek hai. Mujhe food poisoning ho gaya tha. Vomiting, loose motion and 75 problems. But now I’m well. Don’t worry, I know aap log mujhse bahot pyaar karte hai. Love you guys.”

See Manisha’s video here:

After Manisha’s hospital pictures went viral, concerned netizens began flooding social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) with ‘Get Well Soon’ posts.

In addition to competing on Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 11, Manisha Rani was also one of the participants in Bigg Boss OTT 2 (the digital version of the TV show Bigg Boss) last year. The influencer came third overall and has subsequently featured in numerous music promos etc.