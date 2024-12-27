Manmohan Singh’s death: Schools in Hyderabad declare holiday today

Hyderabad: The schools in Hyderabad have declared a holiday today following the Telangana government’s decision to observe a holiday in the backdrop of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

On Friday morning, many schools sent messages to parents of the students announcing the holiday, stating that the Telangana government declared a holiday on account of the demise of Manmohan Singh.

Schools in Hyderabad to declare holiday for New Year

This week, the schools in the city remained closed for Christmas and Boxing Day. So far in the current week, the schools functioned for two days out of five.

As per the Telangana State Calendar, New Year’s Day is listed as a general holiday. Schools in Hyderabad and other districts are going to declare one more holiday on January 1.

Manmohan Singh passes away on Thursday

Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in his health.

The news of Dr. Singh’s death was confirmed by AIIMS in a statement that read:

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 p.m.”

Dr. Singh had been admitted for treatment in the hospital on Thursday night after being critically ill.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India’s economy through a period of significant liberalization.