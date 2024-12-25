After Christmas holidays, schools in Hyderabad to remain closed for New Year

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, which are currently observing holidays for Christmas and Boxing Day, will remain closed for New Year.

In the Telangana State Calendar, New Year’s Day is listed as a general holiday.

Christmas holidays for schools in Hyderabad

The schools in the city have declared holidays today and tomorrow for Christmas, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ and Boxing Day, respectively.

A few schools also declared a holiday on December 24 for Christmas Eve, which is categorized as an optional holiday in the Telangana State Calendar.

Christmas is an annual festival celebrated by billions of people worldwide to honor the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a time of joy, family gatherings, and religious significance, marked by traditions such as decorating Christmas trees, singing carols, and exchanging gifts.

New Year’s Day

After Christmas and Boxing Day holidays, schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana will remain closed on January 1, 2025, for New Year’s Day.

To compensate for the public holiday on January 1, February’s second Saturday will be a working day.