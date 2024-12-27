Manmohan Singh’s death: Telangana govt declares holiday today

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced a holiday for all educational institutions and government offices on Friday in the backdrop of the demise of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

It has also declared a seven-day mourning period across the State as a tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Apart from Telangana, Karnataka govt also declared holiday

The Karnataka government announced a holiday today and declared a seven-day mourning.

The Congress party has also canceled all its programs for seven days.

As per reports, the Central government is also likely to announce seven days of national mourning as a mark of respect for the former Prime Minister.

Dr. Manmohan Singh passes away on Thursday

Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following a deterioration in his health.

The news of Dr. Singh’s death was confirmed by AIIMS in a statement that read:

“With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister of India, Dr. Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on December 26. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the medical emergency at AIIMS. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 p.m.”

Dr. Singh had been admitted for treatment in the hospital on Thursday night after being critically ill.

Dr. Singh, who served as the country’s Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was known for his transformative role in steering India’s economy through a period of significant liberalization.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, with the nation’s leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to participate in honoring his memory.

Dr. Singh’s death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.