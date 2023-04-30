‘Mann ki Baat’ 100th episode live in 300 UP madrassas, claims BJP

Lucknow: The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann ki Baat” radio programme was broadcast live in more than 300 madrassas of Uttar Pradesh, a BJP office-bearer in the state said on Sunday.

Kunwar Basit Ali, president of the BJP Minority Morcha’s Uttar Pradesh unit, said, “We planned to broadcast the programme in 100 madrassas. The event was broadcast live in over 300 madrassas all over the state.”

In Lucknow, the programme was broadcast in madrassas such as Maksad E Hussaini and Irfania.

The BJP’s minority wing had earlier got “Mann ki Baat” transcripts from 12 episodes of the programme for 2022 translated into Urdu and distributed those in madrassas and to Islamic scholars.

Vijay Bahadur Pathak, vice-president of the BJP’s state unit, on Saturday said the party had made elaborate plans to broadcast the programme at the booth level to make the 100th episode of “Mann ki Baat” historic.

He claimed that the party made arrangements to broadcast the programme at 55,000 locations.