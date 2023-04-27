Mann Ki Baat’s century: Delhi BJP to hold gatherings near Jama Masjid

New Delhi: The minority morcha of the Delhi BJP will arrange a gathering of locals near Jama Masjid on the occasion of the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat this Sunday, party leaders said.

Such gatherings will also be organised at many other Muslim-dominated areas across the country, said Delhi BJP spokesperson Yasir Gilani.

“We have arranged the programme near Jama Masjid because Modi is also popular among Muslims and many wish to listen to him. We are also holding Mann Ki Baat programmes at 22 other minority-dominated areas in the city,” said Gilani who also holds the post of national media coordinator of the BJP’s minority morcha.

The 100th episode of the prime minister’s monthly radio programme is scheduled to be broadcast on April 30. Modi started the monthly radio programme after becoming prime minister in 2014.