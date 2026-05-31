Manoj Bajpayee reveals shocking threats after film backlash

Hyderabad: Actor Manoj Bajpayee has finally spoken about the controversy surrounding his upcoming Netflix film Ghooskhor Pandat. The actor revealed that the backlash over the film’s title affected the entire team and even led to threats, trolling, and online abuse directed at him and his family.

The controversy began soon after Netflix announced the film as part of its 2026 content slate. Several groups objected to the title, claiming it was offensive and hurt religious sentiments. The issue quickly escalated, leading to legal complaints and widespread criticism on social media.

Team Never Wanted to Hurt Anyone

Speaking about the issue, Manoj said the makers were surprised by the reaction. He explained that the team acted quickly and issued an apology within two days after realizing that many people were offended.

According to the actor, creative professionals should be open to feedback and willing to make changes if their work unintentionally hurts people’s sentiments. He also said changing the title was not a major concern, as filmmakers can always come up with new and equally interesting titles.

Actor Reveals Threats and Family Targeted Online

Manoj Bajpayee shared that he personally received threats during the controversy. He also said that some people dragged his family into the debate and subjected them to online abuse.

Despite the threats, the actor continued travelling and working without fear. Instead of reacting to the trolling, he chose to stay calm and focus on his work. He said he feels empathy for people who rush to judge without fully understanding the subject of a film.

Why Was ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ Controversial?

The controversy erupted because some groups felt the title was casteist and offensive. The matter eventually reached legal authorities, with complaints, FIRs, and court proceedings following soon after.

In response, the filmmakers apologised and later informed the court that the film would be released with a new title. The original teaser released during Netflix’s event was also removed.

About the Film

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta. Written by Neeraj Pandey and Ritesh Shah, the crime thriller is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2026 under a revised title.