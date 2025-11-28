Man’s dangerous street stunts to scare girls prompt police action

In Bihar’s Nalanda district, a serial “flipper” who had been harassing young women and students finally drew the attention of the Bihar Police on November 27. Posting under the Instagram handle _sirjan_flips, he shares videos of himself performing backflips alarmingly close to unsuspecting passersby.

According to multiple videos circulating online, the boy can be seen leaping into the road, performing somersaults amid moving traffic, and intentionally startling school-going girls.

These daytime incidents have received over lakhs of views, some even reaching millions. They have raised a significant alarm among both parents and students, causing major disturbances in the area.

The Bihar police, in response, took note and referred the matter to the appropriate police authorities. After the videos went viral, Nalanda police confirmed that “legal action has been taken against the man.”

इस लड़के के विरुद्ध विधि-सम्मत कार्रवाई की गई है। — Nalanda Police (@PoliceNalanda) November 28, 2025

The case triggered debate over rising online trends where youth perform dangerous stunts for views and likes.