Man’s gigantic boarding pass leaves the internet in splits

The boarding process in the airport is usually tiring and intimidating, with the rush to leave home early to the long checking-in procedures. Still, some people know how to find joy even in the mundane.

An Instagram user by the handle “vins.740” (Vinod) proved to be the mood maker for his friends and airport security when he printed his boarding pass in the size of a newspaper.

Garnering 19.6 million views on Instagram, the video shows Vinod beaming a smile while checking in at the airport with the humongous pass and an amused security personnel cross-checking it with his passport while his friends film the interaction.

Makemytrip, the travel services platform that the group used to book their tickets, also left a positive response to the prank saying “Hey, save some paper! Show your MMT-booked tickets directly on WhatsApp at the entry! And for your larger-than-life passion for travel, we’re sending you a larger-than-life gift in your DM with love from us.”

Others reacted saying the group probably owns a printing press or that they might have printed an entire itinerary instead of just the boarding pass.

At a time when internet pranks are bordering on harassment, it is important to remember to be courteous towards others especially in public places and not to risk harm to others for momentary amusement.