Man’s lunchtime with squirrel melts hearts online

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2025 4:42 pm IST
In an adorable moment, a squirrel approached a man having lunch, which led to the two of them sharing a heartwarming meal together.

The original video posted by Devansh Barua received 4.2 million views with thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.

The clip begins with Devansh sitting relaxed, a red tiffin resting on his lap. Before he even has the chance to open it, a little squirrel comes up to him, utterly unfazed by his presence.

Devansh proceeds to share bite-sized pieces of his lunch with the squirrel, which he eagerly takes from his hands.

Devansh, an ISSF shooter by profession, has acquired several medals in various fields, including yoga, chess, swimming, and archery.

He built his online presence by sharing content based on his shooting.

The comments on the video seemed to have compared him to a Disney character.

“Congratulations. You’re a Disney princess now,” one comment read.

Another commented, “You just won millions of hearts. This is the purest thing I’ve seen today.”

Others praised the man for not shooing him away, “To have timid creatures around you unfazed is one of the biggest wins in life. Animals sense good energy.”

And according to some, the squirrel has now adopted Devansh.

“This squirrel adopted you, not the other way around.” Some users even joked that the squirrel has likely made him part of its daily lunch routine by now.

He later shared part two of the video, where presumably the same squirrel approached him after his shooting practice, the next day.


