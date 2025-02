Hyderabad: Mansoorul Hasan Hashmi, a renowned teacher, passed away on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Hashmi started his career with Madrasa-i-Aliya as a teacher. Later he joined Chanchalguda Junior College as an economics lecturer and served there till his retirement.

He taught at Islamia College after his retirement.

Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Masjid-e-Salar Mulk, Darab Jung Colony, Madannapet Colony. His burial took place at Masjid-e-Ujale Shah, Saidabad.

Hashmi is survived by three sons.