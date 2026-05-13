Mantralaya temple collects Rs 2.78 crore in 20 days of hundi counting

Raichur: The famous Mantralaya Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, considered one of the most revered spiritual centres in Karnataka, has collected Rs 2.78 crore in offerings during a 20-day hundi counting exercise conducted for the months of April and May.

According to official data released after the completion of the counting process, a total of Rs 2,78,19,526 was received as devotees’ offerings. This includes Rs 2,69,28,176 in currency notes and Rs 8,91,350 in coins. In addition, devotees have also contributed gold and silver ornaments as part of their offerings to the deity.

Gold, silver offerings

Temple authorities said that 15.100 grams of gold and 751 grams of silver were deposited in the hundi during this period, reflecting the deep faith and devotion of pilgrims visiting the holy shrine.

The hundi counting process was completed on Monday night at the Mantralaya temple premises. The exercise was carried out in a highly organised manner with the participation of hundreds of mutt staff, volunteers, bhajan mandali members, and seva devotees who assisted in the counting process.

Officials said the counting process is conducted periodically to ensure transparency and proper accounting of offerings received from devotees across the country. Mantralaya, located on the banks of the Tungabhadra River, attracts thousands of pilgrims every day, especially followers of Sri Raghavendra Swamy.

Mutt admin expresses gratitude

The mutt administration expressed gratitude to devotees for their continued support and said that the offerings are used for religious activities, annadanam (free food distribution), maintenance of the mutt, and various spiritual and social welfare programmes.

The steady inflow of donations highlights the enduring devotion of lakhs of pilgrims who visit the shrine seeking blessings and fulfillment of prayers.