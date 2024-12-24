Manu Bhaker ‘ignored’ for Khel Ratna, issues statement amid row

Manu Bhaker, the 22-year-old shooter from Haryana who made history at the Paris Olympics 2024 by becoming the only Indian athlete to win two medals in the same edition of the international event has been ignored for the honour of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

Despite her incredible track record, the 12-member committee headed by retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Ramasubramam has failed to recognise her and has instead recommended Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian men’s hockey team, who led the country to a second consecutive Olympic bronze and Para athlete Praveen Kumar who won a gold medal in the men’s high jump T64 class at the Paris Paralympics with an Asian record.

The sports ministry has claimed that Manu Bhaker had not applied for the award, which has been disputed by her father, adding that she has also applied for the country’s third and fourth-highest civilian awards – Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, reported ToI.

The ToI report stated that the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) should have recommended Bhaker’s name for the Khel Ratna, which it initially failed to do. But now it has approached the sports ministry to request her inclusion.

There is also the possibility of the sports ministry invoking Articles 5.1 and 5.2 of the ‘Scheme for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ which states that “Sportspersons eligible in accordance with award guidelines will be permitted to self-apply without the recommendation of the authorities/persons. Notwithstanding the above, the government reserves the right to nominate up to two nominations in deserving cases.”

‘Shouldn’t have gone to Olympics…’: Manu Bhasker’s father

“I regret putting her in the sport of shooting. I should have instead made her a cricketer. Then, all the awards and accolades would have come her way. She won two Olympic medals in a single edition, no one has ever done that. What else do you expect my child to do for the country? The government must recognise her efforts. I spoke to Manu, and she was disheartened by all this. She told me ‘I shouldn’t have gone to the Olympics and won medals for the country. I shouldn’t have become a sportsperson’,” Ram Krishna Bhaker was quoted by ToI.

Manu Bhaker issues statement after row over awards

On Tuesday, December 24 Manu Bhaker posted a story on her Instagram page amid a row over wards denied to the Olympic champion stating that awards are not her ultimate goal. “As an athlete, my role is to play and perform for my country. Awards and recognition keep me motivated but are not my goal,” said Bhaker.

She acknowledged that there might have been a lapse while filing her application but irrespective of the award, she strives to remain motivated. She has also asked people not to speculate on the matter.

It is being reported that Union minister of sports and youth affairs Mansukh Mandaviya is yet to decide on the final list of nominees and has been informed of the controversy surrounding Manu Bhaker’s case.

It should also be noted that in 2021 all the medalists of the Tokyo Olympics and the Paralympics were awarded the Khel Ratna upon returning. However, this has not been the case with the medalists of the 2024 Olympics who have been nominated for the Arjuna Awards, the second highest sporting honour after the Khel Ratna.

Eligibility for Khel Ratna

A government notice published on October 24 invites applications for the Khel Ratna award, states that sports achievements from January 1, 2020, to the conclusion of the 2024 Olympics/Paralympics will be considered for the award.

To be eligible, a sportsperson must have delivered a spectacular and outstanding performance in sports over the four years immediately preceding the year the award is given. The performance will be assessed for excellence at the international level.

During this period Manu Bhaker won 17 gold, 6 silver and 5 bronze across World Championships, World Cups, Asian Games, Asian Championships, Junior World Championships, Junior World Cup and World University Games. She also recently won two bronze medals at the Olympics; one in women’s individual 10m air pistol and the other in a mixed team event with Sarabjot Singh.