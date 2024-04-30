MANUU announces ‘law courses’ in Urdu medium

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) offers law courses in Urdu medium starting from the academic year 2024-25. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan made the announcement on Monday.

Currently, MANUU provides BA LLB (Hons), MA in Legal Studies, LLM with 6 specializations, and PhD (Law) programs. These existing courses will now be offered in Urdu medium.

The deadline to submit online forms for these programs is set for May 20, 2024. However, applications for the MA in Legal Studies course can be submitted until June 30.

Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan encouraged interested candidates to visit the university’s official website at www.manuu.edu.in for more information and to apply for the newly introduced law courses in Urdu medium.