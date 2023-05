Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Shafiq Ahmed qualified as a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration. He worked on the topic “Financial Management of Urban Local Bodies in Jammu and Kashmir: An Empirical Study of Jammu Municipal Corporation.” He worked under the supervision of Dr. Abdul Quayum, Associate Professor, Department of Public Administration, MANUU. The Viva-Voce was held on May 04.