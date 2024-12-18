MANUU awards PhD in chemistry to Nahid Fatema 

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Nahid Fatema qualified for the award of Doctor of Philosophy in Chemistry.

Fatema has worked on “Computational Design, Synthesis and Biological Evaluation of Antidepressant Molecules” under the supervision of Dr. Qasim Ullah, Assistant Professor, Chemistry, School of Sciences, MANUU. Dr. M. Vijulatha, In-charge Vice-Chancellor of Telangana Mahila Viswavidhyalaya, Hyderabad, was the Co-supervisor.

The viva-voce was held on August 14, 2024.