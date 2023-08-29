MANUU awards PhD to Arif

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Mohd. Arif qualified in a Doctor of Philosophy in Urdu. He worked on the topic “Azadi Ke Baad Urdu Mein Taweel Nazm Nigari Ka Tanqeedi Tajzia” (A Critical Analysis of Long Poem writing in Urdu after Independence) under the supervision of Ahmad Khan, Associate Professor, Centre for Urdu Culture Studies and Co-Supervision of Prof. Mohd Farooq Bakhshi, Former Head, Department of Urdu, MANUU.