Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Ms. K Athhar Shafiyah qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Management. She worked on the topic “Quality of Work Life and Emotional Labour Among Air Hostesses: A Study of Select Airlines in India”. She worked under the supervision of Dr. Shaik Kamruddin, Assistant Professor, Department of Management and Commerce, MANUU.