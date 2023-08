Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Atiq Ul Rehman qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Arabic.

He worked on the topic “The Book ‘Al Seerah An Nabawiyya’ by Shaik Abul Hasan Ali Nadwi: An Analytical and Descriptive Study” under the supervision of Dr. Talha Farhan, Assistant Professor, Department of Arabic.