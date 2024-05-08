MANUU awards PhD to Maimoona in Education

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University has awarded PhD to Amatur Rehman Maimoona in the field of Education.

According to a press note from MANUU, Dr Maimoona is the daughter of M Ashraf Ali Khan, former RMO with the Nizamia General Hospital, Charminar.

She has worked on the topic “Psychological Well-Being, Resilience, and Emotional & Social Intelligence among In-service Teachers” under the supervision of Dr. Indrajeet Dutta, Assistant Professor, College of Teacher Education, Bhopal. Her co-supervisors were Dr. Badarul Islam, Asst. Professor, CTE, Aurangabad, and Dr. Sakkeer V, Asst. Professor, CTE, Bhopal.

The Viva-Voce for Maimoona was conducted on 25-04-2024.

She completed M Sc in 2008 in mathematics and B Ed the following year. She finished M Ed in 2018. She had begun teaching Mathematics at Sultan-ul-Uloom Junior College, Banjara Hills, in 2009.

Maimoona joined MANUU in 2013 as an Assistant Professor on a contractual basis in the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology. She is still associated with the MANUU.

She has been married to Syed Khaleelullah Hussaini since 2011 and has three children—two sons and a daughter.

Maimoona sets an example by not leaving her studies even after her marriage and giving birth to three children “Though I faced very tough times now and then but never thought of leaving studies. I thank my family for its unstinted support,” says she.

Maimoona is looked upon as a committed and sincere teacher among her peers and teachers.