Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Mohd Omar qualified for the award of Doctor of Philosophy in Computer Science.

He has worked on the topic “Big Data Analytics and Prediction through Deep Learning for Efficient Transportation System,” under the supervision of Prof. Pradeep Kumar, Head, Department of Computer Science & Information Technology (CS&IT), MANUU.

Mohd Omar is working as Assistant Professor at the Dept. of CS & IT, MANUU.